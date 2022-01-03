About this product
A Bodhi Seeds creation, crossing Strawberry Milk with G13 Hashplant, Forest Queen was born. Rock hard buds, covered in trichomes from the hashplant are complimented with a subtle, sweet aroma from the Strawberry Milk. A comfortable, stony high will last for hours. A must try cultivar!
About this strain
Forest Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
100% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.