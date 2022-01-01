About this product
Gas Runtz is a Skunkhouse Genetic, crossing Runtz with Paris Larry. Sweet and gassy, this cultivar loves the sunshine! Expect Runtz density but much larger nug structure from the Paris Larry. The Gas Runtz has OG like effects with a strong gassy flavor. Be sure to try it!
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.