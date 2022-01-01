About this product
Golden Lemon Larry from Thunderfudge Genetics was made by crossing Golden Lemons with Sour Larry Bx2. Tight, dense, lime green nugs erupt with a tasty terpinolene dominant terpene profile. Looking like the old Green Crack but with a relaxing high, do not look past this hybrid.
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.