About this strain
Another milk strain from Bodhi Seeds, Lion’s Milk crosses Pure Kush and Appalachia, creating a potent bud worthy of its Lion namesake. Buds take on a purple hue and come frosted in trichomes. Lion’s Milk has sharp spicy and earthy notes and the high comes on easy, but when consumed in large amounts, it’ll send you to the stars.
Lion’s Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.