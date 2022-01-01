About this product
Mendo Oranges was created in-house . Crossing our Chocolate Oranges with Savage Mendo gave way to this greasy, terpy cultivar. A fresh harvest smells of orange creamsicles and tastes just as good. Doing her best in the sunshine, this cultivar only comes around once a year so keep your eyes peeled!
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.