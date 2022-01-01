About this product
Mint Mango is a cross of Papaya Punch x MacMints. Bred by Umami Seed Co. and Oni Seed
Co. Big, aromatic light green colas are complimented with pulses of purple and orange hairs. This is a great every day smoke with nice a nice balanced effect... and the exhale has a sweet and minty flavor.
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.