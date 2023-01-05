About this product
A Strawberries & Cream male pollinated a female Grease Monkey resulting in Monkey Berries. Dense, filled out, cookies dominant structure with dominating purple hues are complimented by a Beta Caryophyllene dominant terpene profile. A hard hitting, indica dominant high will definitely change the pace of the day without leaving you looking for a nap.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.
State License(s)
020 100199419EB