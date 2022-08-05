A Strawberries & Cream male pollinated a female Grease Monkey resulting in Monkey Berries. Dense, filled out, cookies dominant structure with dominating purple hues are complimented by a Beta Caryophyllene dominant terpene profile. A hard hitting, indica dominant high will definitely change the pace of the day without leaving you looking for a nap.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.
State License(s)
020 100199419EB
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.