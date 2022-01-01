About this product
Snow Skunk is a cross of Stardawg x Purple Lemon Chem. One of the most unique cultivars in our lineup. She produces a savory aroma, reminiscent of GMO but looks like classic ChemDawg structure. A strong hitting, but rather uplifiting focus can be experienced by the user.
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.