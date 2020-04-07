About this product
Our selection from seed from an Exotic Genetix creation. This hybrid provides the user with a mild, relaxing body high coupled with mental stimulation. Charismatic, cookie structured buds are absolutely packed full with trichomes. With smells reminiscent of Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries soaked in milk, you can almost here the Saturday morning cartoons in the background.
About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strawberries and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
6% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.