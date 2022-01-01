Twangie was made by Oni Seed co. Starting with Tropicanna Cookies and adding in The White and an original Tangie, this strain checks all the boxes. True purple buds with a cookie structure and density are equally as stunning as the terpenes from this cultivar carries. Smells of creamy, fermented oranges warms you from the inside out. The added kick from The White delivers a heavier effect most Tropicanna crosses lack.