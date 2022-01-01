About this product
Twangie was made by Oni Seed co. Starting with Tropicanna Cookies and adding in The White and an original Tangie, this strain checks all the boxes. True purple buds with a cookie structure and density are equally as stunning as the terpenes from this cultivar carries. Smells of creamy, fermented oranges warms you from the inside out. The added kick from The White delivers a heavier effect most Tropicanna crosses lack.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mother Magnolia Medicinals
Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue and Nectar Lime. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose M3 flower for your medicine. Thank you.