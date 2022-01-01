Bath Bomb

200mg CBD and 200mg CBG

Enhance your bath with fizzy hemp goodness. These bombs are guaranteed to soothe and relax your mind and body with epsom salts and organic essential oils. Lavender Peppermint



Ingredients: epsom salt, citric acid, corn starch, baking soda, full spectrum CBD, CBG, organic MCT oil, organic lavender essential oil, organic peppermint essential oil.



Lavender

Lavender helps with the healing on wounds and can improve circulation. It is anti-inflammatory, anti fungal, and anti-microbial. Lavender can have a calming effect on the nervous system that can help in alleviating aniexty, stress, and depression.



Peppermint

Peppermint’s cooling properties make it well suited for opening the breath and improving concentration. It can take the edge off tension and headaches. It has natural antiseptic and antibacterial properties and can relieve nausea. This oil is known to provide relief from itching sensations on the skin from bugs, ivy, hives, disease, etc.