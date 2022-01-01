About this product
Bath Bomb
200mg CBD and 200mg CBG
Enhance your bath with fizzy hemp goodness. These bombs are guaranteed to soothe and relax your mind and body with epsom salts and organic essential oils. Lavender Peppermint
Ingredients: epsom salt, citric acid, corn starch, baking soda, full spectrum CBD, CBG, organic MCT oil, organic lavender essential oil, organic peppermint essential oil.
Lavender
Lavender helps with the healing on wounds and can improve circulation. It is anti-inflammatory, anti fungal, and anti-microbial. Lavender can have a calming effect on the nervous system that can help in alleviating aniexty, stress, and depression.
Peppermint
Peppermint’s cooling properties make it well suited for opening the breath and improving concentration. It can take the edge off tension and headaches. It has natural antiseptic and antibacterial properties and can relieve nausea. This oil is known to provide relief from itching sensations on the skin from bugs, ivy, hives, disease, etc.
200mg CBD and 200mg CBG
Enhance your bath with fizzy hemp goodness. These bombs are guaranteed to soothe and relax your mind and body with epsom salts and organic essential oils. Lavender Peppermint
Ingredients: epsom salt, citric acid, corn starch, baking soda, full spectrum CBD, CBG, organic MCT oil, organic lavender essential oil, organic peppermint essential oil.
Lavender
Lavender helps with the healing on wounds and can improve circulation. It is anti-inflammatory, anti fungal, and anti-microbial. Lavender can have a calming effect on the nervous system that can help in alleviating aniexty, stress, and depression.
Peppermint
Peppermint’s cooling properties make it well suited for opening the breath and improving concentration. It can take the edge off tension and headaches. It has natural antiseptic and antibacterial properties and can relieve nausea. This oil is known to provide relief from itching sensations on the skin from bugs, ivy, hives, disease, etc.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mother Sativa
Mother Sativa uses the wisdom of plants to improve our quality of life. Handmade in Humboldt County, California, the heart of the cannabis country. Elevate your essence with whole plant wellness. Our CBD products are full spectrum with added CBG to give you the maximum entourage effect. CBG, also known as the “Mother Cannabinoid”, may be more powerful than CBD and THC since other cannabinoids are derived from it. Our unique formula has a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG, plus other minor cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes. Our salves and body products are also enhanced with botanical herbs. Nourish your mind and body with Mother Sativa. Harness your full potential. Created with intention.