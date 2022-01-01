About this product
200mg Full Spectrum CBD, 200mg CBG with Arnica one ounce
Soothe muscles and joints with a powerful union of full spectrum CBD, CBG, arnica, St. John’s wort, propolis, cannabis essential oils, cinnamon and menthol.
Ingredients: organic beeswax, organic MCT oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, CBG, organic shea butter, organic olive oil, arnica, St. John's wort, propolis, vitamin E, cinnamon essential oil, cannabis essential oil, menthol, organic arrow root powder.
Arnica
Arnica is anti-inflammatory and can help relieve pain, aches, and bruising by helping speed blood absorption.
St. John’s Wort
St. John’s Wort is anti-bacterial and fights inflammation, boosts blood flow and reduces aches and pains. It can help heal bruised and damaged skin.
Propolis
Created by bees from tree sap to protect their hives, propolis is antibacterial, anti fungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory. It helps treat inflamed and damaged skin. Gentle for sensitive skin, propolis has antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors like pollution, sunlight, and radiation.
Menthol
Menthol can aid in the temporary pain relief of arthritis pain, backaches, muscle and joint pain by creating a cooling sensation.
Shea butter
Shea butter is moisturizing and safe for all skin types. Rich in Vitamin A and E, shea is also anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant. It can help boot collagen production and promotes cell regeneration. It may help with stretch marks and scaring. It can also help with wound healing, scars, and insect bites.
Cinnamon
Used for thousands of years, Cinnamon is antiseptic, antibacterial, anti fungal. Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde which acts as an anti-inflammatory. It has anti-aging and cholesterol lowering properties and creates a warming effect.
Soothe muscles and joints with a powerful union of full spectrum CBD, CBG, arnica, St. John’s wort, propolis, cannabis essential oils, cinnamon and menthol.
Ingredients: organic beeswax, organic MCT oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, CBG, organic shea butter, organic olive oil, arnica, St. John's wort, propolis, vitamin E, cinnamon essential oil, cannabis essential oil, menthol, organic arrow root powder.
Arnica
Arnica is anti-inflammatory and can help relieve pain, aches, and bruising by helping speed blood absorption.
St. John’s Wort
St. John’s Wort is anti-bacterial and fights inflammation, boosts blood flow and reduces aches and pains. It can help heal bruised and damaged skin.
Propolis
Created by bees from tree sap to protect their hives, propolis is antibacterial, anti fungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory. It helps treat inflamed and damaged skin. Gentle for sensitive skin, propolis has antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors like pollution, sunlight, and radiation.
Menthol
Menthol can aid in the temporary pain relief of arthritis pain, backaches, muscle and joint pain by creating a cooling sensation.
Shea butter
Shea butter is moisturizing and safe for all skin types. Rich in Vitamin A and E, shea is also anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant. It can help boot collagen production and promotes cell regeneration. It may help with stretch marks and scaring. It can also help with wound healing, scars, and insect bites.
Cinnamon
Used for thousands of years, Cinnamon is antiseptic, antibacterial, anti fungal. Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde which acts as an anti-inflammatory. It has anti-aging and cholesterol lowering properties and creates a warming effect.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mother Sativa
Mother Sativa uses the wisdom of plants to improve our quality of life. Handmade in Humboldt County, California, the heart of the cannabis country. Elevate your essence with whole plant wellness. Our CBD products are full spectrum with added CBG to give you the maximum entourage effect. CBG, also known as the “Mother Cannabinoid”, may be more powerful than CBD and THC since other cannabinoids are derived from it. Our unique formula has a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG, plus other minor cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes. Our salves and body products are also enhanced with botanical herbs. Nourish your mind and body with Mother Sativa. Harness your full potential. Created with intention.