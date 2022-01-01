200mg Full Spectrum CBD, 200mg CBG with Arnica one ounce

Soothe muscles and joints with a powerful union of full spectrum CBD, CBG, arnica, St. John’s wort, propolis, cannabis essential oils, cinnamon and menthol.



Ingredients: organic beeswax, organic MCT oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, CBG, organic shea butter, organic olive oil, arnica, St. John's wort, propolis, vitamin E, cinnamon essential oil, cannabis essential oil, menthol, organic arrow root powder.



Arnica

Arnica is anti-inflammatory and can help relieve pain, aches, and bruising by helping speed blood absorption.



St. John’s Wort

St. John’s Wort is anti-bacterial and fights inflammation, boosts blood flow and reduces aches and pains. It can help heal bruised and damaged skin.



Propolis

Created by bees from tree sap to protect their hives, propolis is antibacterial, anti fungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory. It helps treat inflamed and damaged skin. Gentle for sensitive skin, propolis has antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors like pollution, sunlight, and radiation.



Menthol

Menthol can aid in the temporary pain relief of arthritis pain, backaches, muscle and joint pain by creating a cooling sensation.



Shea butter

Shea butter is moisturizing and safe for all skin types. Rich in Vitamin A and E, shea is also anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant. It can help boot collagen production and promotes cell regeneration. It may help with stretch marks and scaring. It can also help with wound healing, scars, and insect bites.



Cinnamon

Used for thousands of years, Cinnamon is antiseptic, antibacterial, anti fungal. Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde which acts as an anti-inflammatory. It has anti-aging and cholesterol lowering properties and creates a warming effect.