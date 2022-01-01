50mg Full Spectrum CBD, 50mg CBG with Propolis 50g

Deeply moisturize and exfoliate with this coco butter based sugar scrub.

Contains luxurious body butters such as, shea, coco, mango, propolis, essential oils and mica for a little sparkle. Melt away soreness and worries while softening and soothing your skin.



Ingredients: organic coco butter, organic mango butter, organic shea butter, sugar, olive oil, propolis, beeswax, mica, mct oil, full spectrum hemp CBD extract, essential oils.



Shea butter

Shea butter is moisturizing and safe for all skin types. Rich in Vitamin A and E, shea is also anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant. It can help boot collagen production and promotes cell regeneration. It may help with stretch marks and scaring. It can also help with wound healing, scars, and insect bites.



Propolis

Created by bees from tree sap to protect their hives, propolis is antibacterial, anti fungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory. It helps treat inflamed and damaged skin. Gentle for sensitive skin, propolis has antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors like pollution, sunlight, and radiation.



Mango Butter

Mango butter has an abundance of vitamin E and C to help protect skin and deeply moisturize. These powerful antioxidants stimulate the skins natural renewal process.



Coco Butter

Coco butter has been used for 3,000 years and is rich in phytochemical that can improve blood flow to the skin and heal stretch marks and scaring, slows aging and protects against sun damage. The fat in coco butter creates a protective barrier over the skin that deeply moisturizes.