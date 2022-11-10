Extracted from all-natural hemp grown in Kentucky. This Motive product is developed for the everyday athlete to help promote a quicker recovery.



Full spectrum CBD contains less than .3% THC and is non-psychoactive

Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation

Ingest this straight, or mix it in with a smoothie, coffee, tea or any beverage

Available in 3 delicious flavors – Fresh Mint, Active Orange or Key Lime Lift

One tincture bottle is typically a 30 day supply at the 1ml suggested serving

Each tincture bottle contains 500mg of CBD, each 1ml serving has approximately 16.7mg of CBD

All natural, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO

Gluten free, Vegan friendly, certified Kosher

500mg Full Spectrum cannabidiol, isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitations

24 month shelf life when protected from light and heat

Made entirely in the USA



Ingredients:



Hemp CBD oil

MCT Oil derived from Coconuts

Natural flavors