About this product
Extracted from all-natural hemp grown in Kentucky. This Motive product is developed for the everyday athlete to help promote a quicker recovery.
Full spectrum CBD contains less than .3% THC and is non-psychoactive
Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation
Ingest this straight, or mix it in with a smoothie, coffee, tea or any beverage
Available in 3 delicious flavors – Fresh Mint, Active Orange or Key Lime Lift
One tincture bottle is typically a 30 day supply at the 1ml suggested serving
Each tincture bottle contains 500mg of CBD, each 1ml serving has approximately 16.7mg of CBD
All natural, heavy metal and pesticide free, Non GMO
Gluten free, Vegan friendly, certified Kosher
500mg Full Spectrum cannabidiol, isolated via CO2 extraction and crystal precipitations
24 month shelf life when protected from light and heat
Made entirely in the USA
Ingredients:
Hemp CBD oil
MCT Oil derived from Coconuts
Natural flavors
