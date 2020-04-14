Loading…
Mac 1 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Moto Perpetuo Farm
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Mac 1
Mac 1

Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

Mac 1 effects

Reported by real people like you
139 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
