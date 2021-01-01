About this product

Savory browned butter and sweet caramelized brown sugar are blended together in our THC and CBD infused butterscotch sucker.



Mountain High Suckers are infused with 10 mg of THC and 3 mg of CBD for a moderate psychoactive effect. Our proprietary whole-plant extraction yields a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC-V, in addition to THC and CBD.



Our infusion process allows for dual absorption, which means it’s absorbed through both your mouth (sublingual) and in your liver (gastrointestinal) for a more complete effect.



Our handmade suckers use mostly non-GMO, organic, and Kosher ingredients.