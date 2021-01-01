About this product

Tropical toasted coconut and summery lime are combined in this THC and CBD infused sucker for the perfect medicated mini vay-cay.



Mountain High Suckers are infused with 10 mg of THC and 3 mg of CBD for a moderate psychoactive effect. Our proprietary whole-plant extraction yields a full spectrum of cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC-V, in addition to THC and CBD.



Our infusion process allows for dual absorption, which means it’s absorbed through both your mouth (sublingual) and in your liver (gastrointestinal) for a more complete effect.



Our handmade suckers use mostly non-GMO, organic, and Kosher ingredients.