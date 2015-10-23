About this strain
Golden Ticket, also known as "Mr. Dank," is a 50/50 balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Archive Seeds Bank that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.
Golden Ticket effects
Reported by real people like you
110 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!