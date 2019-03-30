About this strain
Lemon Cookies
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
Lemon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
76% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Moxie Extracts
Moxie Seeds & Extracts was founded in 2015 to serve the growing demand for cannabis extraction. By making oils and other extracted forms of cannabis, Moxie serves the needs of patients who prefer or require an alternative means of consumption rather than smoking. Moxie was formed by a group of professionals with backgrounds in cultivation, extraction, and retail.