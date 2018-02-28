About this product
About this strain
Dream Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
293 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!