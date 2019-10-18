MPX Melting Point Extracts
Durban Poison Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
