Forum Cut Cookies (GSC) Live Resin Sugar 1g
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this strain
From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.
Forum Cut Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
74% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.