Lemon Meringue Live Resin Batter 0.5g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts
SativaTHC 21%CBD
Lemon Meringue, also known as "Lemon Meringue Pie," is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Made from a sweet and zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream, this pungent strain emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness. At the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue effects offer uplifting and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.