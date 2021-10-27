About this product
Our MPX X-Vape cartridges are made with our high-quality, THC-rich distillate. We do not use any artificial ingredients or flavors. We infuse strain-specific, all-natural terpenes for a modulating and palatable experience.
About this strain
Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango. Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball and takes 9-11 weeks to flower.
Mango effects
Reported by real people like you
375 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.