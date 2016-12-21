OG LA Affie Live Resin 1g
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
LA Affie effects
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
