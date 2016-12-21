Loading…
Logo for the brand MPX Melting Point Extracts

MPX Melting Point Extracts

OG LA Affie Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

LA Affie effects

Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
