About this product
Mr. Honey GMO 1g - OG Cartridge
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
GMO-OG is a weed strain from Fig Farms in California. It's a cross of GMO Cookies to (Wifi OG x Triangle Mints). GMO-OG is a pungent indica hybrid with savory, sharp, OG Kush and pine notes. The evening time strain is great for relaxing.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item