Mr. Honey Jenny Kush 1 G THC-A Diamonds & Sauce

by Mr. Honey Extracts
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

This combination offers our customers the best of both worlds: the unique flavors of terpene-rich Sauce (HTE) and the unmatched potency of pure THCa Diamonds.

Mr. Honey Extracts started in 2014, during the early days of medical cannabis in Arizona. Their passion and dedication to creating the perfect cannabis product led them to master the art of responsible extraction techniques.

About this strain

Jenny Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain named in memory of Jenny Monson, a cannabis activist who passed away in 2013. The strain was originally bred by Rare Dankness Seeds with all proceeds going toward the Jenny Kush Foundation, a charity established to help support her children. This hybrid introduces herself with a sweet earthy aroma cut with the sharp zesty sweetness of citrus and lemon. Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2 are believed to have parented Jenny Kush, giving this strain a balance of sativa and indica effects. Providing soothing relaxation with an uplifting burst, Jenny Kush is suitable for use any time of the day.

Mr. Honey believes in doing things the right way, even if it means putting in a little extra effort.

Over time, Mr. Honey continued to innovate and refine their techniques, eventually mastering cannabis distillate. The same level of quality and consistency found in their Honeycomb is now present throughout their entire product line. Mr. Honey is proud to offer a range of products that meet the needs of both novice and experienced cannabis users.

At Mr. Honey, they believe that cannabis is more than just a plant – it’s a lifestyle. They understand that cannabis enthusiasts are looking for more than just a high, they’re looking for an experience. That’s why they put so much effort into creating a product that not only meets but exceeds their customers’ expectations.

In a world where shortcuts are often taken to save a dollar, Mr. Honey stands out as a company that does things the right way. They are committed to providing a product that is both responsible and enjoyable. Mr. Honey is not just a brand – it’s a lifestyle, and they invite you to experience it for yourself.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: #00000049DCRR00713151
