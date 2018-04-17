Mr. Honey Mimosa 1 G THC-A Diamonds & Sauce

by Mr. Honey Extracts
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

This combination offers our customers the best of both worlds: the unique flavors of terpene-rich Sauce (HTE) and the unmatched potency of pure THCa Diamonds.

Mr. Honey Extracts started in 2014, during the early days of medical cannabis in Arizona. Their passion and dedication to creating the perfect cannabis product led them to master the art of responsible extraction techniques.

About this strain

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.

About this brand

Mr. Honey Extracts
Mr. Honey believes in doing things the right way, even if it means putting in a little extra effort.

Over time, Mr. Honey continued to innovate and refine their techniques, eventually mastering cannabis distillate. The same level of quality and consistency found in their Honeycomb is now present throughout their entire product line. Mr. Honey is proud to offer a range of products that meet the needs of both novice and experienced cannabis users.

At Mr. Honey, they believe that cannabis is more than just a plant – it’s a lifestyle. They understand that cannabis enthusiasts are looking for more than just a high, they’re looking for an experience. That’s why they put so much effort into creating a product that not only meets but exceeds their customers’ expectations.

In a world where shortcuts are often taken to save a dollar, Mr. Honey stands out as a company that does things the right way. They are committed to providing a product that is both responsible and enjoyable. Mr. Honey is not just a brand – it’s a lifestyle, and they invite you to experience it for yourself.

