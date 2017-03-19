Mr. Honey Pink Lemonade 1g - OG Cartridge

by Mr. Honey Extracts
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Distilled in-house until strict purity standards are met, our 1g 510 thread cartridges offer one of the cleanest and most affordable ways to enjoy Mr. Honey products. Only two ingredients will ever be found in our vapes: Cannabis distillate and naturally sourced botanical terpenes.

About this strain

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

About this brand

Mr. Honey Extracts
Mr. Honey Extracts started in 2014, during the early days of medical cannabis in Arizona. Their passion and dedication to creating the perfect cannabis product led them to master the art of responsible extraction techniques.

Mr. Honey believes in doing things the right way, even if it means putting in a little extra effort.

Over time, Mr. Honey continued to innovate and refine their techniques, eventually mastering cannabis distillate. The same level of quality and consistency found in their Honeycomb is now present throughout their entire product line. Mr. Honey is proud to offer a range of products that meet the needs of both novice and experienced cannabis users.

At Mr. Honey, they believe that cannabis is more than just a plant – it’s a lifestyle. They understand that cannabis enthusiasts are looking for more than just a high, they’re looking for an experience. That’s why they put so much effort into creating a product that not only meets but exceeds their customers’ expectations.

In a world where shortcuts are often taken to save a dollar, Mr. Honey stands out as a company that does things the right way. They are committed to providing a product that is both responsible and enjoyable. Mr. Honey is not just a brand – it’s a lifestyle, and they invite you to experience it for yourself.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: #00000049DCRR00713151
