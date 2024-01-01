Mr. Honey RS11 1 G THC-A Diamonds & Sauce

by Mr. Honey Extracts
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

This combination offers our customers the best of both worlds: the unique flavors of terpene-rich Sauce (HTE) and the unmatched potency of pure THCa Diamonds.

Mr. Honey Extracts started in 2014, during the early days of medical cannabis in Arizona. Their passion and dedication to creating the perfect cannabis product led them to master the art of responsible extraction techniques.

About this strain

RS11, also known as "RS-11" and "Rainbow Sherbert #11," is a hybrid weed strain that Deo Farms made by crossing the OZ Kush project Pink Guava with a Sunset Sherbert. RS-11 was bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA, the maker of Zoap. RS-11 was selected by Wizard Trees of LA, along with RS-54.

In 2023, many cultivators grow RS-11 across the US. RS-11 is a potent hybrid. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling calm, and sedated, but still mentally alert. The flavor profile is extra fruity with hints of sour citrus. RS11 flower provides a smooth smoke and a lingering sweet and spicy aroma. Medical marijuana patients say they smoke this strain when experiencing mild pain.

About this brand

Mr. Honey Extracts
Mr. Honey believes in doing things the right way, even if it means putting in a little extra effort.

Over time, Mr. Honey continued to innovate and refine their techniques, eventually mastering cannabis distillate. The same level of quality and consistency found in their Honeycomb is now present throughout their entire product line. Mr. Honey is proud to offer a range of products that meet the needs of both novice and experienced cannabis users.

At Mr. Honey, they believe that cannabis is more than just a plant – it’s a lifestyle. They understand that cannabis enthusiasts are looking for more than just a high, they’re looking for an experience. That’s why they put so much effort into creating a product that not only meets but exceeds their customers’ expectations.

In a world where shortcuts are often taken to save a dollar, Mr. Honey stands out as a company that does things the right way. They are committed to providing a product that is both responsible and enjoyable. Mr. Honey is not just a brand – it’s a lifestyle, and they invite you to experience it for yourself.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: #00000049DCRR00713151
