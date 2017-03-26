About this product
Mr. Honey Space Dawg 1 G THC-A Diamonds & Sauce
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
Space Dawg’s sticky buds are known for their delicious flavor and potent indica punch that will have pain (and maybe mental focus) gone in no time. THC levels in this strain have tested at 18-19%, so it might take users on a trip that’s better reserved for night time. TGA Subcool Seeds created this strain by breeding Super Snow Dog with Space Queen. These plants are resilient growers and usually flower within 8 weeks. Space Dawg has a strong skunky smell that is toned down with grapey bubble gum notes. The flavor is just like fruit candy with the right amount of lemony sourness.
