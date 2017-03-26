Mr. Honey Space Dawg 1 G THC-A Diamonds & Sauce

by Mr. Honey Extracts
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

This combination offers our customers the best of both worlds: the unique flavors of terpene-rich Sauce (HTE) and the unmatched potency of pure THCa Diamonds.

Mr. Honey Extracts started in 2014, during the early days of medical cannabis in Arizona. Their passion and dedication to creating the perfect cannabis product led them to master the art of responsible extraction techniques.

About this strain

Space Dawg’s sticky buds are known for their delicious flavor and potent indica punch that will have pain (and maybe mental focus) gone in no time. THC levels in this strain have tested at 18-19%, so it might take users on a trip that’s better reserved for night time. TGA Subcool Seeds created this strain by breeding Super Snow Dog with Space Queen. These plants are resilient growers and usually flower within 8 weeks. Space Dawg has a strong skunky smell that is toned down with grapey bubble gum notes. The flavor is just like fruit candy with the right amount of lemony sourness.

About this brand

Mr. Honey Extracts
Mr. Honey believes in doing things the right way, even if it means putting in a little extra effort.

Over time, Mr. Honey continued to innovate and refine their techniques, eventually mastering cannabis distillate. The same level of quality and consistency found in their Honeycomb is now present throughout their entire product line. Mr. Honey is proud to offer a range of products that meet the needs of both novice and experienced cannabis users.

At Mr. Honey, they believe that cannabis is more than just a plant – it’s a lifestyle. They understand that cannabis enthusiasts are looking for more than just a high, they’re looking for an experience. That’s why they put so much effort into creating a product that not only meets but exceeds their customers’ expectations.

In a world where shortcuts are often taken to save a dollar, Mr. Honey stands out as a company that does things the right way. They are committed to providing a product that is both responsible and enjoyable. Mr. Honey is not just a brand – it’s a lifestyle, and they invite you to experience it for yourself.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: #00000049DCRR00713151
