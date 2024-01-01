About this product
Mr. Honey White Wedding 1g - AIO Cartridge
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
White Wedding is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and GSC. Bred by MSIKU, White Wedding is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Wedding effects make them feel happy euphoric and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Wedding when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. White Wedding features an aroma and flavor profile of vanilla, apple, and ammonia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Wedding, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
