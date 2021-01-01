About this product
Delicate blend of lavender, passion flower, and valerian root to help the longest days to drift away into a dream.
Naturally gluten-free & vegan.
100mg CBD & 50mg THC & 50mg CBN | 20 mints | 5mg CBD & 2.5mg THC & 2.5mg CBN per mint
About this brand
Mr. Moxey's
Delectable, portable, and discreet. Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind and body. Each artisan mint is formulated with complimentary herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience. Good day to you.
Naturally gluten-free and vegan.
Made with full spectrum cultivar specific CO2.
