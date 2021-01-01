About this product

After a most satisfying day spent exploring the wonders of the world, or a vigorous bout of physical exertion, one may be so inclined to enjoy a Mr. Moxey’s Relief Artisan Mint. The soothing blend of ginger, chamomile, and lemongrass offers a helping hand to enhance your mood and massage your mind.



Naturally gluten-free and vegan



100mg CBD & 20mg THC & 100mg CBG | 20 mints | 5mg CBD & 1mg THC & 5mg CBG per mint