Mr. Nice Seedbank is a Dutch seed company that operates out of Switzerland, where the law permits growing cannabis for seed production. In fact, the company stems from the Greenhouse Seed Company, where the original Mr. Nice breeders (Shantibaba and Neville Schoenmaker) worked before going out on their own. The two men were co-owners of the Greenhouse Seed Co. and the Greenhouse Coffeeshop respectively, when they set their sights on the 1998 High Times Cannabis Cup. They won every relevant category that year with Super Silver Haze and El Nino, which laid the ground work for Mr. Nice to be born. Shortly thereafter, Shantibaba sold his stake in Greenhouse and launched Mr. Nice Seeds with Howard Marks, aka Mr. Nice. Neville parted way with the Greenhouse Coffeeshop also, and the genetic line was built using mother and father plants from both breeders. With that said, Mr. Nice Seedbank changed the names of these strains to avoid any confusion between seed companies. The Mr Nice Seed Bank is owned by Shantibaba, and incorporates the talents of another equally experienced breeder of exceptionally high quality, and operates with the collaboration of Howard Marks. These three individuals command a huge wealth of experience in producing cannabis strains. They have produced a large amount of the winning strains of cannabis since 1990, including such legendary strains as Northern Lights No. 5, NL5 x Haze, Super Silver Haze, White Widow, White Rhino, and White Shark.