Founding partners Morrie Much and Michael Shelist were young attorneys determined to practice law differently. After Morrie Much accepted an offer to take ownership of an established real estate firm, he turned to a trusted friend and fellow attorney, Michael Shelist, to handle his clients’ estates and trusts. They shared a similar approach to practicing law and soon decided to make their partnership official. On August 1, 1970, Much Shelist opened on West Madison Street in downtown Chicago. From there, the firm grew as Morrie and Michael hired five attorneys to meet the needs of their expanding client base. Our founding partners’ legacy of contributing to the success of their clients, building a firm culture unlike any other, and maintaining a talented, performance-driven team continues to this day. Our attorneys and staff have always been involved with a vast array of community service organizations. As a firm, we support one another and the various activities that members of the Much Shelist family engage in every day."