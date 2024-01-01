1.0g Kick Stick Infused Pre-Roll Cuban Linx x Montana Dumpster Fire Hybrid

by Mule Extracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

We kick single-source flower up a notch by infusing it with high quality cured resin, and wrapping it in natural, unbleached rolling papers for a smooth smoke. We use B buds or better and when crafting our pre-rolls, we infuse the flower directly, rather than simply coating our papers, which ensures a slow, clean burn every time.

About this strain

Cuban Linx is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cuban Linx, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Mule Extracts
Mule Extracts is a family-owned, artisanal craft Cannabis brand, based out of Estacada, OR. At Mule Extracts, our mission is to make craft cannabis-infused products of the highest quality. We blend regionally sourced, strain-specific cannabis extracts from Oregon's finest cultivators to celebrate the plants true flavor and its rightful value in promoting general wellness. We believe in making a great tasting product with all the full profile of the cannabis plant.

True To The Flower- The Finest & Freshest: We are experienced in craft cannabis extraction and never compromise when it comes to quality. From start to finish, we show great respect for the flower to bring out an unbeatable natural freshness and flavor.

True To The Farm- Cultivating Positive Impact: As a family-owned company, we carefully curate our processes and partners to match our principles of responsibility and sustainability. We believe in giving back to communities and doing our part to protect the health of the environment.

True To You- Purely Unique Experiences: We believe in making people's lives better through the positive and personal effects of our craft cannabis. Our wide variety of accessible and highly pure products creates endless opportunities for finding a truly unique experience.
