About this product
About this strain
Pineapple Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
22% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
