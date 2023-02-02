We infuse single source flower with high quality cured resin. From farm to flame, our pre-rolls have a mellow hit with an extra kick. We use B buds or better and the flower is infused so we eliminate drips and runs.
Easy Living is a combo of Easy Living flower paired with Alimony extracts.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Mule Extracts is a family owned and operated business in Oregon. We believe in hard work, working with local farms and preserving the integrity of the cannabis plant. We use full-spectrum live resin extracts in our Kickers and Muleshine so you get high quality (and potency) at a niceprice.
We get our live resin by extracting fresh frozen plant material, preserving the cannabinoids and terpenes as if extracted during harvest. These full-spectrum extracts preserve the entire profile of the strain.