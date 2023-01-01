Get High Off Ten! Our 10 piece version of the classic one piece Mule Kicker made with full-spectrum live resin extracts. Ten 10mg pieces make it easy to control your dose, extend the vibe for the day, or share with friends.
NW Berry has been a favorite for people looking to get some good sleep, the THC:CBD:CBN ratio gets it done.
Take the High Road!
Mule Extracts is a family owned and operated business in Oregon. We believe in hard work, working with local farms and preserving the integrity of the cannabis plant. We use full-spectrum live resin extracts in our Kickers and Muleshine so you get high quality (and potency) at a nice price.
We get our live resin by extracting fresh frozen plant material, preserving the cannabinoids and terpenes as if extracted during harvest. These full-spectrum extracts preserve the entire profile of the strain.