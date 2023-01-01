Get High Off Ten! Our 10 piece version of the classic one piece Mule Kicker made with full-spectrum live resin extracts. Ten 10mg pieces make it easy to control your dose, extend the vibe for the day, or share with friends. Take the High Road!
Mule Extracts is a family owned and operated business in Oregon. We believe in hard work, working with local farms and preserving the integrity of the cannabis plant. We use full-spectrum live resin extracts in our Kickers and Muleshine so you get high quality (and potency) at a nice price.
We get our live resin by extracting fresh frozen plant material, preserving the cannabinoids and terpenes as if extracted during harvest. These full-spectrum extracts preserve the entire profile of the strain.