About this product
Product description
🍓Strawberry Lemonade ("The QUAD") 10pk, 100mg
Hybrid | Primary Effect: Creative
Classic flavor meets a cannabis experience unlike any other, packing the power of four cannabinoids in every bite. Enjoy the sweet flavor of Strawberry Lemonade followed by the powerful ensemble effects of full-spectrum THC, CBD, CBG and CBN!
Cannabidiol (CBD) is derived directly from the hemp plant, which is a cousin of the marijuana plant. It does not cause an intoxicating “high” like THC does, and according to the World Health Organization, it “exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential. To date, there is no evidence of public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.” Several benefits of CBD use include:
- Non-intoxicating
- Pain & inflammation reduction
- Anxiety reduction
- Sleep benefits
- Seizure reduction
Cannabinol (CBN) is currently only attainable by deriving it from CBD through a chemical conversion. While more structurally similar to THC than CBD once it reaches its final form, CBN lacks the psychoactive effects of THC which could allow more patients to utilize it without fear of intoxication or impairment. Some of the potential benefits of CBN include:
- Non-intoxicating
- Antibacterial benefits
- Neuroprotection
- Appetite-stimulation
- Sleep benefits
Cannabigerol (CBG) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid similar to CBD, though this compound interacts with your body through very different mechanisms than CBD. Initial research has indicated that CBG acts as an agonist of the CB1 and CB2 receptors without causing any intoxicating effects. CBG may also act as a GABA reuptake inhibitor. This means that CBG may have a relationship with both neuropathic pain and inflammatory pain. The main benefits attained through use of CBG include:
- Non-intoxicating
- Digestive benefits
- Antibacterial benefits
- Pain & inflammation reduction
100mg 10-Piece Strawberry Lemonade "Quad" 1:1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBN:CBG Mini Kickers
Gummies, THC 100mg, CBD 100mg
100mg 10-Piece Strawberry Lemonade "Quad" 1:1:1:1 THC:CBD:CBN:CBG Mini Kickers
GummiesTHC 100mgCBD 100mg
About this brand
Mule Extracts
Mule Extracts is a family-owned, artisanal craft Cannabis brand, based out of Estacada, OR. At Mule Extracts, our mission is to make craft cannabis-infused products of the highest quality. We blend regionally sourced, strain-specific cannabis extracts from Oregon's finest cultivators to celebrate the plants true flavor and its rightful value in promoting general wellness. We believe in making a great tasting product with all the full profile of the cannabis plant.
True To The Flower- The Finest & Freshest: We are experienced in craft cannabis extraction and never compromise when it comes to quality. From start to finish, we show great respect for the flower to bring out an unbeatable natural freshness and flavor.
True To The Farm- Cultivating Positive Impact: As a family-owned company, we carefully curate our processes and partners to match our principles of responsibility and sustainability. We believe in giving back to communities and doing our part to protect the health of the environment.
True To You- Purely Unique Experiences: We believe in making people's lives better through the positive and personal effects of our craft cannabis. Our wide variety of accessible and highly pure products creates endless opportunities for finding a truly unique experience.
