🍓Strawberry Lemonade ("The QUAD") 10pk, 100mg



Hybrid | Primary Effect: Creative



Classic flavor meets a cannabis experience unlike any other, packing the power of four cannabinoids in every bite. Enjoy the sweet flavor of Strawberry Lemonade followed by the powerful ensemble effects of full-spectrum THC, CBD, CBG and CBN!



Cannabidiol (CBD) is derived directly from the hemp plant, which is a cousin of the marijuana plant. It does not cause an intoxicating “high” like THC does, and according to the World Health Organization, it “exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential. To date, there is no evidence of public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.” Several benefits of CBD use include:

- Non-intoxicating

- Pain & inflammation reduction

- Anxiety reduction

- Sleep benefits

- Seizure reduction



Cannabinol (CBN) is currently only attainable by deriving it from CBD through a chemical conversion. While more structurally similar to THC than CBD once it reaches its final form, CBN lacks the psychoactive effects of THC which could allow more patients to utilize it without fear of intoxication or impairment. Some of the potential benefits of CBN include:

- Non-intoxicating

- Antibacterial benefits

- Neuroprotection

- Appetite-stimulation

- Sleep benefits



Cannabigerol (CBG) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid similar to CBD, though this compound interacts with your body through very different mechanisms than CBD. Initial research has indicated that CBG acts as an agonist of the CB1 and CB2 receptors without causing any intoxicating effects. CBG may also act as a GABA reuptake inhibitor. This means that CBG may have a relationship with both neuropathic pain and inflammatory pain. The main benefits attained through use of CBG include:

- Non-intoxicating

- Digestive benefits

- Antibacterial benefits

- Pain & inflammation reduction

