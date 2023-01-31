The original Mule Kicker is a 100mg THC cannabis gummy, made with full-spectrum live resin extracts. It's got a reputation for a good bit of kick already, so for the Mountain Berry we pair a hybrid strain with 100mg of CBD giving us a 1:1 ratio of THC-CBD. The relaxing effects effect of the hybrid coupled with the pain relief and anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD offer a chill experience.
Mule Extracts is a family owned and operated business in Oregon. We believe in hard work, working with local farms and preserving the integrity of the cannabis plant. We use full-spectrum live resin extracts in our Kickers and Muleshine so you get high quality (and potency) at a niceprice.
We get our live resin by extracting fresh frozen plant material, preserving the cannabinoids and terpenes as if extracted during harvest. These full-spectrum extracts preserve the entire profile of the strain.