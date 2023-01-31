The original Mule Kicker is a 100mg THC cannabis gummy, made with full-spectrum live resin extracts. It's got a reputation for a good bit of kick already.
Mule was the first to combine 100mg of THC, CBD, CBN and CBG into one 100mg gummy. We have a solid standing with the "high potency" crowd and a reputation for experimenting so why not try 4 cannabinoids all at once? "The Quad" is different for everyone, take the high road and experience a truly unique entourage effect.
Scored for easy dosing.
Mule Extracts is a family owned and operated business in Oregon. We believe in hard work, working with local farms and preserving the integrity of the cannabis plant. We use full-spectrum live resin extracts in our Kickers and Muleshine so you get high quality (and potency) at a niceprice.
We get our live resin by extracting fresh frozen plant material, preserving the cannabinoids and terpenes as if extracted during harvest. These full-spectrum extracts preserve the entire profile of the strain.