Live Resin Mule Carts are full-spectrum, strain specific and blended with in-house cannabis derived terpenes for flavor that stays true to the plant.
We partner with Alter Farms, an award-winning, sun-grown cannabis grower in Oregon. Hash Herer comes from the Alter Hash Plant x Jack Herer (Phylos Certified.) Perfect balance of pine and citrus. Sativa effect, fast acting and fully functional day-time smoke, highly motivating.
Mule Extracts is a family owned and operated business in Oregon. We believe in hard work, working with local farms and preserving the integrity of the cannabis plant. We use full-spectrum live resin extracts in our Kickers and Muleshine so you get high quality (and potency) at a niceprice.
We get our live resin by extracting fresh frozen plant material, preserving the cannabinoids and terpenes as if extracted during harvest. These full-spectrum extracts preserve the entire profile of the strain.