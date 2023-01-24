Live Resin Mule Carts are blended with in-house cannabis derived terpenes for flavor that stays true to the plant.
We partnered with Alter Farms, an award-winning, sun-grown cannabis grower in Oregon. Fire Runner won first place for terpene diversity at the 2019 Cultivation Classic and the People's Choice Award at the Oregon Growers Cup in 2018.
Mule Extracts is a family owned and operated business in Oregon. We believe in hard work, working with local farms and preserving the integrity of the cannabis plant. We use full-spectrum live resin extracts in our Kickers and Muleshine so you get high quality (and potency) at a niceprice.
We get our live resin by extracting fresh frozen plant material, preserving the cannabinoids and terpenes as if extracted during harvest. These full-spectrum extracts preserve the entire profile of the strain.