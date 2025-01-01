Mule Extracts is a family-owned, artisanal craft Cannabis brand, based out of Estacada, OR. At Mule Extracts, our mission is to make craft cannabis-infused products of the highest quality. We blend regionally sourced, strain-specific cannabis extracts from Oregon's finest cultivators to celebrate the plants true flavor and its rightful value in promoting general wellness. We believe in making a great tasting product with all the full profile of the cannabis plant.



True To The Flower- The Finest & Freshest: We are experienced in craft cannabis extraction and never compromise when it comes to quality. From start to finish, we show great respect for the flower to bring out an unbeatable natural freshness and flavor.



True To The Farm- Cultivating Positive Impact: As a family-owned company, we carefully curate our processes and partners to match our principles of responsibility and sustainability. We believe in giving back to communities and doing our part to protect the health of the environment.



True To You- Purely Unique Experiences: We believe in making people's lives better through the positive and personal effects of our craft cannabis. Our wide variety of accessible and highly pure products creates endless opportunities for finding a truly unique experience.

