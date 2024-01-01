2g Dank Tank Pure Live Resin - Texas Butter 89.5% (Sativa)
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Texas Butter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stardawg and Banana OG. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Texas Butter is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Texas Butter typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Texas Butter’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Texas Butter, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item