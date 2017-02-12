Mule Extracts
Pineapple Thai Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Pineapple Thai effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!